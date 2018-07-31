Saudi Billionaires Invest in Vertex ICO Startup

GEORGE TOWN, Cayman Islands, July 31, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Vertex, an ICO startup, is luring Arab investors who are looking to invest in early blockchain start-ups where they can put their money behind projects that show strong business and crypto acumen.

Backed by Saudi investors, Vertex is levelling the playing field by aiding potential stakeholders to partake in investing. By financing millions in the company, tokens are secured at preferential rates, which results in a more affordable token offering for the general public. This safety net will buoy the blockchain market by allowing the average investor to buy in and will ensure inclusivity to the general public. These astute businessmen and watchers of the financial markets have already had excellent success in hugely profitable investments in startup tech companies, as well as partnering with businesses such as ICO Producer, 4King and Mobiloitte.

"What inspired us was a no brainer," said investor and partner, Abdullah Al Othaim. "If you see a legit business model missing from the market, you have to ask why and evaluate it. If it makes business-sense and solves a real problem then you get to work. People are having a hard time investing in an ICO because many are not performing well and the good ones are sold out. Currently there is no ecosystem in the space being supported by an extreme vetting system and that's what makes Vertex unique. Other institutions with similar vetting mechanisms do so for themselves, but Vertex does it for anyone who wishes to have access as long as they pass the KYC."

With new regulations being released in the Blockchain/Cryptocurrency space and the United Arab Emirates recently giving their sign of approval to Initial Coin Offerings (ICO), along with established institutions showing more interest in the technology, there has been a vast influx of fiat currency into the cryptocurrency market via Saudi Arabian interest. This investment trend growing in the Arabian Peninsula brings liquidity to the marketplace which allows for the growth in value of all cryptocurrencies, with some reports suggesting that this has been one of the factors that have seen Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies rally in value recently.

Vertex has developed a module that offers the World's first ICO aftermarket, combining trading, venture capital experience, and tokenization.

"Vertex is creating the first market of its kind," said Alessandro Pecorelli, CEO of Vertex. "We've created a unique token that combines trading, venture capital experience, and fair-value based tokenization."

With investment from Saudi Businessmen, Vertex is all-encompassing. General investors in the currency receive a return on their investment by getting the most effective tokens on the market. Furthermore, with its simplistic business model, Vertex has the goal to become the industry's benchmark for successful token procurement and hopes to improve the quality levels of all projects being launched currently and in the future.

About Vertex

Vertex is creating the ?rst market of its kind and a unique token that combines trading, venture capital experience, and fair-value based tokenization. Vertex will create a ?nancial ecosystem that will ensure a high-end, pro?table market for investments in cryptocurrency, through its platform. Vertex o?ers the ?rst aftermarket for ICO's, which will provide investors with strong opportunities to get returns and bring more ?at resources into cryptocurrency markets, by attracting capital through its ICO vetting mechanisms. Vertex.market is an OTC platform and will o?er tokens before they are listed on exchanges, the moment an ICO is over.