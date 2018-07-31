

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The Swiss stock market was little changed in early trade Tuesday, but climbed into positive territory around mid-morning and remained there for the rest of the session. Solid quarterly results from banking giant Credit Suisse provided a boost to the market.



The Swiss Market Index increased by 0.12 percent Tuesday and finished at 9,174.33. The Swiss Leader Index climbed 0.02 percent, but the Swiss Performance Index fell by 0.06 percent.



Credit Suisse rose 1.1 percent after its second quarter profit more than doubled. UBS gained 0.8 percent, but Julius Baer fell 0.6 percent.



Among the index heavyweights, Roche climbed 0.3 percent and Novartis added 0.2 percent. Meanwhile, Nestle lost 0.5 percent. Novartis received approval from the European Commission for migraine treatment Aimovig.



Lafargeholcim advanced 1 percent and Givaudan added 0.7 percent.



Swatch dropped 1.2 percent and rival Richemont lost 0.6 percent.



