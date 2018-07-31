sprite-preloader
RIGHTMOVE PLC - Transaction in Own Shares

London, July 31

31 July 2018

Rightmove plc

Share buy-back programme

Rightmove plc - Transaction in own shares

Rightmove plc ("Rightmove"), the UK's no. 1 property website, announces that today it purchased 15,000 of its 1p ordinary shares at a volume weighted average price paid per share of 4868.344p. The highest price paid per share was 4893.000p and the lowest price paid per share was 4826.000p. Rightmove purchased these shares through Numis Securities Limited.

The number of shares purchased represented 0.017% of the voting rights attributable to the total ordinary shares in issue prior to such purchase. The purchased shares will be cancelled.

Rightmove has purchased to date 39,664,605 of its own shares since announcing a share buy-back programme on 28 December 2007.

The total number of ordinary shares in issue (excluding treasury shares) following this announcement is 90,569,383. Rightmove holds 1,671,420 shares in treasury.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Numis Securities Limited on behalf of the Company as part of the buyback programme.

-Ends-

Contact:Gemma Cornish 01908 712 018

Schedule of Purchases - Individual Transactions

Number of shares
purchased		Transaction price
(per share)		Time of transaction
504827 08:59:54
524827 08:59:54
1144829 09:01:20
434829 09:06:40
684829 09:06:40
14826 09:14:27
1104826 09:14:27
1114826 09:18:39
1074845 09:29:24
84848 09:32:15
494851 09:33:45
504851 09:33:45
974858 09:37:35
134858 09:37:35
244858 09:40:35
724858 09:40:35
974862 09:44:40
1034857 09:50:44
1114860 09:56:46
1124862 10:03:21
984863 10:07:52
1114857 10:11:48
974864 10:17:26
954866 10:18:58
1164863 10:21:34
1174863 10:28:06
1114864 10:41:54
54864 10:42:04
344873 10:50:27
754873 10:50:27
1084873 10:50:52
1084873 10:56:24
104877 11:05:25
974877 11:05:25
1034877 11:05:25
994884 11:16:40
1104883 11:20:28
1104885 11:27:05
844888 11:33:21
204888 11:33:21
1094887 11:33:21
1004892 11:41:21
874893 11:43:41
94893 11:43:41
1074891 11:46:39
814884 11:49:36
254884 11:49:36
954882 11:51:30
914885 11:57:28
114885 11:57:28
154884 11:59:55
824884 11:59:55
734880 12:02:28
254880 12:02:28
994880 12:03:11
974876 12:05:13
1174871 12:08:47
1054872 12:14:41
1004873 12:21:32
1014877 12:28:09
1094877 12:28:09
984874 12:35:19
1164875 12:45:00
1024875 12:48:25
1104874 12:48:25
1094874 12:55:23
1064874 13:01:00
1104880 13:09:36
1134879 13:09:46
834876 13:13:35
164876 13:13:35
1024877 13:17:38
324871 13:18:27
834871 13:18:32
1154864 13:24:15
324862 13:25:14
494862 13:25:14
244862 13:25:14
364861 13:28:19
594861 13:28:19
144861 13:28:19
494859 13:32:11
464859 13:32:45
1044858 13:33:45
434857 13:39:51
684857 13:39:51
1134859 13:43:37
1094860 13:52:44
1184859 13:52:46
354858 13:52:48
654858 13:52:48
1104860 13:57:40
1114857 13:59:25
1134859 14:03:11
1004857 14:08:10
564854 14:09:13
574854 14:09:16
1184859 14:16:00
1054861 14:19:47
1154861 14:19:47
1124859 14:20:42
994857 14:21:10
54857 14:21:10
1044856 14:24:12
1184862 14:25:48
1024865 14:31:39
1064865 14:31:39
984864 14:32:11
1134863 14:36:21
1134862 14:36:26
534864 14:41:16
124866 14:41:41
904866 14:41:41
1154866 14:43:03
1034866 14:44:16
1034865 14:46:00
1054864 14:48:08
1144866 14:49:20
954865 14:51:25
1014865 14:52:40
524865 14:56:10
564865 14:56:10
1094865 14:56:10
1184865 14:59:40
1144865 15:00:50
254867 15:02:41
904867 15:02:41
404867 15:06:40
734867 15:06:40
714868 15:11:15
1744872 15:13:17
1094872 15:14:06
1024872 15:14:44
984871 15:16:12
54871 15:16:12
1134866 15:20:27
1164865 15:20:49
784864 15:21:07
384864 15:21:07
1074860 15:26:20
794862 15:27:14
414862 15:27:14
434865 15:29:38
1014865 15:29:38
1454867 15:33:35
1574872 15:35:19
1774879 15:38:26
1144882 15:39:54
124882 15:39:54
1034881 15:40:17
1044880 15:41:51
1094880 15:43:57
964881 15:45:14
1124874 15:45:50
1054877 15:48:11
664874 15:52:13
664874 15:52:13
1084873 15:52:26
984874 15:54:45
1144880 16:00:11
1104881 16:00:11
264880 16:00:11
904880 16:00:11
1024878 16:00:37
1114874 16:05:01
1124873 16:05:21
1034872 16:05:30
334871 16:07:12
674871 16:07:12
114875 16:09:48
604875 16:09:48
724875 16:09:48
1024875 16:10:03
964875 16:12:07
1314880 16:14:02
1154880 16:17:18
1154880 16:17:18
844879 16:17:25
794879 16:18:13

