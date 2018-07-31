UNIBAIL-RODAMCO SE: Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield sells four shopping centres in Spain

Paris, Amsterdam, 31 July, 2018



Press release





Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield sells four shopping centres in Spain





On July 31, 2018, Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield (URW) disposed of 4 regional shopping centres in Spain to Morzal Properties Iberia S.L. The total transaction cost is €489 Mn and represents a net initial yield of 5.6%[1].



The shopping centres included in the sale are:

El Faro, in Badajoz in the Southwest of Spain, with 66,300 m² of GLA;

Bahía Sur, in the Bahía de Cádiz area (Andalusia), with 59,300 m² of GLA;

Los Arcos, in Sevilla, with 44,000 m² of GLA;

Vallsur, in Valladolid, with 36,000 m² of GLA.

Following this transaction, URW's Spanish portfolio consists of 6 Flagship shopping destinations, such as La Maquinista (Barcelona), La Vaguada and Parquesur (both in Madrid), two regional shopping centres and a number of development projects with an Expected Cost at completion of €800 Mn, including the Benidorm (near Alicante) greenfield shopping centre project and the extension of Garbera (San Sebastián).



This transaction is part of the €3 Bn of disposals to be made by URW as part of its previously announced European asset rotation programme.





For further information, please contact:



Investor Relations

Samuel Warwood

Maarten Otte

+33 1 76 77 58 02

Maarten.otte@urw.com



Media Relations

Nathalie Feld

+33 1 76 77 57 94

Nathalie.feld@ext.urw.com





About Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield



[1] The net initial yield is the sum of the expected net rental income for the next 12 months divided by the total acquisition cost.





