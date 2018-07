WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill (CMG) have come under pressure during trading on Tuesday, tumbling by 6.5 percent. With the drop, Chipotle has fallen to its lowest intraday level in a month.



The sell-off by Chipotle comes after the restaurant chain closed one of its Ohio locations following reports of several customers who ate there becoming ill.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX