

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Harley-Davidson has announced that its long-awaited electric motorcycle LiveWire will be launched in 2019.



Harley-Davidson has announced a series of new initiatives that includes its first electric motorcycle as it shared details of its 'More Roads to Harley-Davidson' growth plan through 2022.



'The bold actions we are announcing today leverage Harley-Davidson's vast capabilities and competitive firepower - our excellence in product development and manufacturing, the global appeal of the brand and of course, our great dealer network,' said CEO Matt Levatich.



Harley-Davidson's first electric motorcycle LiveWire will be launched in 2019. The company said the LiveWire will be the first in a broad, no-clutch 'twist and go' portfolio of electric two-wheelers designed to establish the company as the leader in the electrification of the sport.



LiveWire will be followed by additional models through 2022 to broaden the portfolio with lighter, smaller and even more accessible product options to inspire new riders with new ways to ride.



