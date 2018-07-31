Real-Time Broadcasting of 2018 International Federation of American Football (IFAF) European Championships

All games of the International Federation of American Football (IFAF) 2018 European Championship to be streamed LIVE on www.americanfootballinternational.com

NEW YORK, July 31, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- American Football International (AFI) invites all global fans of American football to sign up and tune in LIVE for each game of the 2018 IFAF European Championship tournament championship this week.

In partnership with Mobile-TV productions and YareTV technology, fans across the globe can catch all of the action live and on-demand with one simple registration step. Once logged in, they can connect to Apple TV or Chromecast and sit back and enjoy the action in HD in the comfort of their own home.

The tournament, hosted by Finland, kicked off this past Sunday, July 29th with six countries vying for the title. Through August 4th, the tournament will feature Finland, Austria, France, Great Britain, Denmark and Sweden. Austria and Finland have already secured one in the win column!



In less than a week, a total of nine games will be played with the teams divided into two groups. One group consists of Finland, Great Britain and France while the other pits Sweden, Denmark and Austria against each other. The groups will play a round-robin format with the group winners meeting in the Saturday's final.

Full streaming schedule for each game is listed below. The July 29th Finland v. Great Britain can also be found archived on AFI.com.

LIVE STREAM SCHEDULE

Tuesday, July 31 - GAMEDAY 2

Sweden - Denmark

16:00 EEST (Eastern Europe Standard Time)

15:00 CEST (Central Europe Standard Time)

9:00 EDT (Eastern Daylight Time)

6:00 PDT (Pacific Daylight Time)

United Kingdom - France

20:00 EEST (Eastern Europe Standard Time)

19:00 CEST (Central Europe Standard Time)

13:00 EDT (Eastern Daylight Time)

10:00 PDT (Pacific Daylight Time)

Thursday, August 2 - GAMEDAY 3

Austria - Sweden

16:00 EEST (Eastern Europe Standard Time)

15:00 CEST (Central Europe Standard Time)

9:00 EDT (Eastern Daylight Time)

6:00 PDT (Pacific Daylight Time)

France - Finland

20:00 EEST (Eastern Europe Standard Time)

19:00 CEST (Central Europe Standard Time)

13:00 EDT (Eastern Daylight Time)

10:00 PDT (Pacific Daylight Time)

Saturday, August 4 - GAMEDAY 4 - CHAMPIONSHIP DAY

5th Place Game

11:00 EEST (Eastern Europe Standard Time)

10:00 CEST (Central Europe Standard Time)

4:00 EDT (Eastern Daylight Time)

1:00 PDT (Pacific Daylight Time)

3rd Place Game

15:00 EEST (Eastern Europe Standard Time)

14:00 CEST (Central Europe Standard Time)

8:00 EDT (Eastern Daylight Time)

5:00 PDT (Pacific Daylight Time)

1st Place Game

19:00 EEST (Eastern Europe Standard Time)

18:00 CEST (Central Europe Standard Time)

12:00 EDT (Eastern Daylight Time)

9:00 PDT (Pacific Daylight Time)

About American Football International (AFI)

AFI is recognized by ESPN, Sports Illustrated, Bleacher Report, and SB Nation as the top source for news and information about American football outside of the United States. AFI is part of the worldwide movement to build, share, and establish American football as a global sport with a global community. Our aim is to bring together the global American football fan base and help establish American football as the leading international sport. Join us!

Media Contacts: John McKeon, jtmckeon@americanfootballinternational.com; Roger Kelly, rkelly@americanfootballinternational.com

