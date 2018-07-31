Talos Energy To Announce Second Quarter Results On Monday, August 6, 2018 And Host Earnings Conference Call On August 7, 2018

HOUSTON, July 31, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Talos Energy Inc. ("Talos" or the "Company") (NYSE: TALO) intends to release second quarter 2018 results on Monday, August 6, 2018 after the U.S. financial market closes. The earnings release will also be available on the Company's website at www.talosenergy.com. Additionally, Talos will host a conference call, which will also be broadcast live over the internet, on Tuesday, August 7, 2018 at 10:00 AM Eastern Time.

Listeners can access the conference call live over the internet through a webcast link on the Company's website at: https://www.talosenergy.com/investors. Alternatively, the conference call can be accessed by dialing 1-877-870-4263 (U.S. toll-free), 1-855-669-9657 (Canada toll-free) or 1-412-317-0790 (international).

Please dial in approximately 10 minutes before the teleconference is scheduled to begin and ask to be joined into the Talos Energy call. A replay of the call will be available one hour after the conclusion of the conference call through Tuesday, August 14, 2018 and can be accessed by dialing 1-877-344-7529 and using access code 10122717.

ABOUT TALOS ENERGY

Talos is a technically driven independent exploration and production company with operations in the United StatesGulf of Mexico and in the shallow waters off the coast of Mexico. Our focus in the United StatesGulf of Mexico is the exploration, acquisition, exploitation and development of shallow and deepwater assets near existing infrastructure. The shallow waters off the coast of Mexico provide us high impact exploration opportunities in an emerging basin. The Company's website is located at www.talosenergy.com.

INVESTOR RELATIONS CONTACT

Sergio Maiworm

+1.713.328.3008

investor@talosenergy.com