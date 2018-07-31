Intralinks Introduces Content Tailored For, and Guided by, Mergers and Acquisitions Professionals

New INsights hub provides peer-to-peer insights, research, analysis and thought leadership

NEW YORK, July 31, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Intralinks, the world's leading virtual data room (VDR) provider, today announced it is publishing exclusive online content for mergers and acquisitions (M&A) dealmaking professionals on the INsights portion of www.intralinks.com.

Out IN Front, a new monthly market survey designed to capture real-time industry sentiment on different geopolitical and economic trends which was developed in conjunction with The M&A Advisor, is among the first content featured on INsights. The M&A Advisor is a corporate finance think-tank that gives Intralinks extended reach into the world's leading dealmaking professionals.

Featured INsights content includes the Intralinks Deal Flow Predictor, blog posts, videos, articles and expert commentary by and for the M&A, Alternative Investments and Banking and Securities communities.

"We want to provide M&A and other deal professionals in our industry with a venue where they can voice their opinions and share their thoughts on topics and trends they choose," said Matt Porzio, SVP Marketing & Strategic Business Development at Intralinks. "Our INsights hub, which includes content like monthly polls and industry analysis created by and for industry experts will provide a real-time and constant pulse on dealmakers' perceptions around market news and trends, as well as the general M&A landscape."

Want to join in the conversation? Industry professionals are invited to participate in the inaugural industry-wide poll here.

