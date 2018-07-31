

ROME (dpa-AFX) - ENEL (ENLAY.PK, EN) Tuesday reported first-half net income of 2.72 billion euros, up from 2.49 billion euros last year. Earnings per share were 0.20 euro, up from 0.18 euro last year.



First-half revenues were 36.03 billion euros, down 0.8% from 36.32 billion euros last year.



The company said revenues inched down due to adverse exchange rates, mainly in South America, partly offset by an increase in revenues posted in renewables, distribution in Brazil and Argentina as well as the new Enel X business line.



