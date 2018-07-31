

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - President Donald Trump has repeatedly claimed there was 'no collusion' between his presidential campaign and Russia but has nonetheless embraced recent statements by personal attorney Rudy Giuliani that 'collusion is not a crime.'



'Collusion is not a crime, but that doesn't matter because there was No Collusion (except by Crooked Hillary and the Democrats)!' Trump declared in a post on Twitter on Tuesday.



The tweet by Trump comes a day after Giuliani engaged in a media blitz repetitively stating that collusion is not a crime.



'I have been sitting here trying to find collusion as a crime. Collusion is not a crime,' Giuliani, a former federal prosecutor, said in an interview on Fox News on Monday.



The comments are being offered in response to special counsel Robert Mueller's ongoing investigation of alleged Russian meddling in the 2016 presidential election and possible collusion with the Trump campaign.



Legal experts and lawyers agree that collusion by itself is not illegal but note Mueller can bring criminal charges related to collusion, including conspiracy and fraud.



A finding by Mueller that the Trump campaign colluded with Russia would also be a political relations nightmare for the president and could raise questions about the legitimacy of his election.



Political analysts suggest the political relations aspect is reflected by Trump's continued efforts to delegitimize the investigation as a 'witch hunt.'



(Photo: Gage Skidmore)



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX