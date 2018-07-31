

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Crude oil prices slipped on Tuesday amid worries about oversupply in the market after a survey showed a sharp hike in crude production by OPEC.



Despite interruptions in supply from Libya and Venezuela, it is expected that there will be excess supply in the market as Saudi Arabia and Russia may increase production.



Reports that U.S. President Donald Trump has offered to meet Iranian President Hassan Rouhani raised expectations that US may soften its stand on sanctions. However, Iranian officials have reportedly rejected the proposal.



Last week, a report from Baker Hughes said, three rigs were added in the U.S, taking the total rig count in the country to 861.



Crude oil futures for September ended down $1.37 or almost 2%, at $68.76 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange. September futures contract shed about 4.1% in July.



Traders now look ahead to data on U.S. supplies. The American Petroleum Institute is scheduled to release its report on weekly inventories later in the day. On Wednesday, the Energy Information Administration's data on crude inventory in U.S. is due.



