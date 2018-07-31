

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Doubling down on threats issued on Monday, President Donald Trump stated Tuesday he does not care about the political ramifications of shutting down the government over the issue of border security.



Trump claimed in a post on Twitter that shutting down the government would be the only way to convince Democratic lawmakers to allow the nation's immigration laws to be fixed.



'I don't care what the political ramifications are, our immigration laws and border security have been a complete and total disaster for decades, and there is no way that the Democrats will allow it to be fixed without a Government Shutdown,' Trump tweeted.



'Border Security is National Security, and National Security is the long-term viability of our Country,' he added. 'A Government Shutdown is a very small price to pay for a safe and Prosperous America!'



Trump made similar comments in posts to Twitter and during a press conference with Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte on Monday.



The president has demanded immigration legislation that funds his controversial border wall, ends the diversity visa 'lottery' system, and limits family migration, among other things.



The remarks have raised some concerns about Republicans, who worry about a government shutdown just over a month before the midterm elections as they strive to hold on to their majorities in the House and Senate.



Some GOP lawmakers have expressed confidence a shutdown can be avoided, although immigration has been a contentious issue in Washington for decades.



Members of the House and Senate face a September 30th deadline to pass legislation funding the government and avoiding another shutdown.



