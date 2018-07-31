Fleet expansion to over 200 aircraft

95 airline customers in 53 countries

Apollo Aviation Group (together with its affiliates, "Apollo Aviation"), a multi-strategy aviation investment manager, announced today that it acquired or contracted to purchase 23 aircraft in the first half of 2018 for a total gross purchase price of $315 million.

The 23 aircraft are comprised of 22 narrowbody and one widebody aircraft from the A320CEO, A330 and B737NG families.

Robert Korn, Apollo Aviation's President explained, "To date, 2018 has seen a number of important business milestones, including the growth of our fleet beyond 200 aircraft as well as the repayment of Apollo's first securitization (ASSET 2014-1) and issuance of its fifth securitization (AASET 2018-1)."

About Apollo Aviation Group

Apollo Aviation is a multi-strategy aviation investment manager that seeks to capitalize on its extensive technical knowledge, in-depth industry expertise and long-standing presence in the mid-life commercial aviation sector. Founded in 2002, Apollo Aviation's has total assets under management of $5.0 billion1 representing 202 aircraft owned, managed or committed to purchase and 11 aircraft engines. It has offices in the U.S., Ireland and Singapore.

For further information, please visit Apollo Aviation at http://www.apollo.aero or contact us directly.

1 As of June 30, 2018; including invested capital, indebtedness, serviced assets and available capital.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180731005911/en/

Contacts:

Apollo Aviation Group

Peter Blakeney, +353-1-497-6621

Peterb@apollo.aero