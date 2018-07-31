Technavio analysts forecast the global adhesion barriers market to grow at a CAGR of almost 7% during the forecast period, according to their latest market research report.

The growing focus on medical tourism in emerging economies is one of the major trends being witnessed in the global adhesion barriers market 2018-2022. The emerging economies in APAC and South America are the prime focus for vendors due to the increase in medical tourism and the presence of a large patient population in these regions. Vendors operating in the global adhesion barriers market are benefitting from the presence of a large potential patient pool in emerging economies.

According to Technavio analysts, one of the key factors contributing to the growth of the global adhesion barriers market is the growing aging population:

Global adhesion barriers market: Growing aging population

The life expectancy in the developed countries is higher than in emerging economies. It is higher in countries like Japan, Korea, China, the UK, the US, Canada, Germany, Denmark, and France. This is due to the improved living conditions, education, availability of medical reimbursements, and accessibility to better healthcare services.

According to a senior market research analyst at Technavio, "With increasing age, there is a rise in prevalence of chronic diseases such as arthritis, dementia, cancer, hypertension, and diabetes. Adhesion barriers are used during the surgeries required to treat such chronic diseases, which fuel market growth."

Global adhesion barriers market: Segmentation analysis

The global adhesion barriers market research report provides market segmentation by application (gynecological, abdominal, and other surgeries), and by region (the Americas, EMEA, and APAC). It provides an in-depth analysis of the prominent factors influencing the market, including drivers, opportunities, trends, and industry-specific challenges.

Of the two major applications, the gynecological surgeries segment held the largest market share in 2017, contributing to over 33% of the market. The segment will dominate the global market throughout the forecast period.

The Americas held the largest share of the market in 2017, accounting for over 42% share, with North America being the maximum contributor to the region. The growth in the region can be attributed to the factors such as rapidly growing chronic diseases, which raise the number of surgeries, thereby driving the demand for adhesion barriers.

