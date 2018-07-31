Solid Q2 2018 performance: Net sales of $377.2 million (+8% actual, +6% at constant exchange rates, or CER) vs. 5-6% CER guidance Operating income margin of 14% of sales; adjusted operating income margin rises to 27% of net sales, driven by 2.2 percentage points improvement at CER EPS of $0.16; adjusted EPS $0.33 ($0.33 CER) vs. ~$0.31-0.32 CER guidance Free cash flow rises 98% to $94.1 million

Advancing our Sample to Insight portfolio: QuantiFERON latent TB test delivers solid double-digit CER growth; new international guidelines affirm the value of screening with modern blood test QIAstat-Dx receives very positive customer response in Europe as next-generation syndromic testing platform NGS-related sales set to achieve 2018 target for more than $140 million on growth from GeneReader NGS System and platform-agnostic solutions

QIAGEN reaffirms 2018 outlook for growth in net sales and adjusted EPS

QIAGEN N.V. (NYSE:QGEN; Frankfurt Prime Standard:QIA) announced results of operations for the second quarter and first half of 2018, delivering on the target for net sales growth and exceeding on adjusted earnings per share while driving the expansion of its Sample to Insight portfolio of molecular testing solutions.

"Our results for the second quarter of 2018 demonstrated a solid performance and further progress toward our goals for an exciting year of growth," said Peer M. Schatz, Chief Executive Officer of QIAGEN N.V. "We are on track to achieve our targets for higher sales and adjusted earnings while building momentum across our Sample to Insight portfolio and creating value for our customers and stakeholders."

