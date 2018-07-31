1st Capital Bank Announces Second Quarter 2018 Financial Results; Record Quarterly Pre-Tax Earnings

SALINAS, CA / ACCESSWIRE / July 31, 2018 / 1st Capital Bank (OTC PINK: FISB) reported unaudited net income of $1.51 million for the three months ended June 30, 2018, compared to net income of $855 thousand for the three months ended June 30, 2017 and net income of $1.24 million for the three months ended March 31, 2018, the immediately preceding quarter. Earnings per share were $0.31 (diluted), compared to $0.26 (diluted) for the prior quarter.

"We are pleased with our continued earnings momentum and are happy to report that we achieved a couple of important milestones in our brief history this past quarter, achieving an 11% after-tax return on equity and, secondly, growing past $600 million in total assets," said Thomas E. Meyer, President and Chief Executive Officer.

Unaudited net income for the six-month period ended June 30, 2018 increased 67.4% to $2.75 million, compared to $1.64 million for the six-month period ended June 30, 2017. Pre-tax income increased 42.2%, to $3.78 million for the six-month period ended June 30, 2018 from $2.66 million for the six-month period ended June 30, 2017. Quarterly net income increased $655 thousand, or 76.6%, year-over-year, compared to net income of $855 thousand recognized in the second quarter of 2017, and increased $272 thousand, or 21.9%, sequentially, compared to net income of $1.24 million recognized for the first quarter of 2018.

Net interest margin increased from 3.42% in the second quarter of 2017 and 3.70% in the first quarter of 2018 to 3.84% in the second quarter of 2018, as the Bank's average net loans-to-deposits ratio increased from 81.1% in the second quarter of 2017 and 83.4% in the first quarter of 2018 to 86.2% in the second quarter of 2018 and average gross loans outstanding increased $48 million, or 11.7%, year-over-year, from $412 million to $460 million, and $19 million, or 4.3%, sequentially. Net interest income before provision for loan losses for the three-month period ended June 30, 2018 was $5.50 million, a sequential increase of $293 thousand, or 5.6%, compared to $5.21 million recognized in the three-month period ended March 31, 2018. The Bank's cost of funds increased slightly, to 0.13% for the second quarter of 2018, compared to 0.13% for the second quarter of 2017 and 0.12% for the first quarter of 2018. On a year-over-year basis, quarterly net interest income before provision for loan losses increased $842 thousand, or 18.1%, from $4.66 million recognized in the second quarter of 2017.

"We are pleased to see the efforts of our team of outstanding bankers produce the strong results we are able to report today," said Thomas E. Meyer, President, and Chief Executive Officer. "We remain committed to growing the core franchise of the Bank, that is, our expanding high-quality core loan portfolio and our low-cost core deposits portfolio. In the second quarter, more than 44 percent of our average deposits were demand deposits, and they will continue to create value as we experience higher interest rates than in the past."

In the second quarter of 2018, loan growth was concentrated in the core portfolio, including commercial real estate loans, which organically grew $12 million, or 5.3%, from $236 million as of March 31, 2018 to $248 million as of June 30, 2018 and yielded 4.63%, 4.77%, and 4.82% in the second quarter of 2017 and the first and second quarters of 2018, respectively. Commercial and industrial loans grew $5 million, or 11.7%, from $40 million as of March 31, 2018 to $45 million as of June 30, 2018, and yielded 4.55%, 5.39% and 5.33% in the second quarter of 2017 and the first and second quarters of 2018, respectively. The single-family residential portfolio, which consists primarily of purchased loans, remained unchanged at $140 million as of March 31, 2018 and June 30, 2018. Loan purchases of $14 million in the second quarter of 2018 offset a similar amount of loan prepayments and principal amortization. The Bank's single-family residential loan portfolio yielded 3.19%, 3.37%, and 3.33% in the second quarter of 2017 and the first and second quarters of 2018, respectively, as higher yielding loans originated in-house declined $7 million in the second quarter of 2018, offsetting the higher yields obtained on recently purchased loans in comparison to prior purchases. Overall, the loan portfolio increased $22 million, or 4.8%, sequentially from March 31, 2018 to June 30, 2018 and $55 million, or 13.2%, year over year, from $419 million as of June 30, 2017 to $474 million as of June 30, 2018. The yield on the loan portfolio increased from 4.25% in the second quarter of 2017 to 4.38% in the first quarter of 2018 and 4.44% in the second quarter of 2018.

"Our second quarter operating results make it clear that the Bank has benefitted from the current rising interest rate environment. At the same time, management has taken steps to place the Bank on a more neutral footing with respect to possible future interest rate fluctuations," said Michael J. Winiarski, Chief Financial Officer. "We have been successful in controlling the cost of interest-bearing liabilities, but we are seeing increasing signs that the market is demanding higher interest rates on deposits, as well as becoming increasingly receptive to time deposits."

Non-interest income for the six-month period ended June 30, 2018 increased 95.9% to $978 thousand, compared to $499 thousand for the six-month period ended June 30, 2017. Quarterly non-interest income increased $355 thousand, or 146.0%, year-over-year to $597 thousand, compared to non-interest income of $243 thousand recognized in the second quarter of 2017, and increased $217 thousand, or 56.9%, sequentially, compared to non-interest income of $381 thousand recognized for the first quarter of 2018.

Non-interest expenses for the six-month period ended June 30, 2018 increased 13.9% to $7.89 million, compared to $6.93 million for the six-month period ended June 30, 2017. Quarterly non-interest expenses increased $488 thousand, or 13.9%, year-over-year to $4.01 million, compared to non-interest expenses of $3.52 million recognized in the second quarter of 2017, and increased $126 thousand, or 3.3%, sequentially, compared to non-interest expenses of $3.88 million recognized for the first quarter of 2018.

NET INTEREST INCOME BEFORE PROVISION FOR CREDIT LOSSES

Net interest income before provision for credit losses was $ 5.50 million in the second quarter of 2018, an increase of $842 thousand, or 18.1%, compared to $4.66 million in the second quarter of 2017 and an increase of $293 thousand, or 5.6%, compared to $5.21 million in the first quarter of 2018.

Average earning assets were $575 million during the second quarter of 2018, an increase of 0.7% compared to $571 million in the first quarter of 2018 and an increase of 5.2% compared to $547 million in the second quarter of 2017. The yield on earning assets was 3.96% in the second quarter of 2018, compared to 3.54% in the second quarter of 2017 and 3.81% in the first quarter of 2018, primarily due to an increase in the average balance of gross loans outstanding from $412 million in the second quarter of 2017 and $441 million in the first quarter of 2018 to $460 million in the second quarter of 2018 and, secondly, to an increase in the yield on average loans outstanding, which was 4.25%, 4.38% and 4.44%, in the second quarter of 2017, the first quarter of 2018, and the second quarter of 2018, respectively. The average balance of the investment portfolio decreased from $74 million in both the second quarter of 2017 and the first quarter of 2018 to $70 million in the second quarter of 2018, as contemplated by the Bank's business plan and reflecting normal amortization and prepayments on the Bank's investments in mortgage-backed securities and collateralized mortgage obligations, offset by $4 million in investment purchases in the second quarter 2018. The yield on the investment portfolio increased from 1.45% in the second quarter of 2017 to 2.01% in the first quarter of 2018 and 2.18% in the second quarter of 2018. The average balances of other interest-earning assets (exclusive of Federal Home Loan Bank stock) declined from $58 million in the second quarter of 2017 to $53 million in the first quarter of 2018 and $41 million in the second quarter of 2018, while their yield was 0.95%, 1.34%, and 1.38% for the respective quarters.

The cost of interest-bearing liabilities increased from 0.23% in each of the second quarter of 2017 and the first quarter of 2018 to 0.24% in the second quarter of 2018, while the average balance of interest-bearing liabilities decreased from $288 million in the second quarter of 2017 to $284 million in the first quarter of 2018 and increased to $293 million in the second quarter of 2018. During the past twelve months, the Bank managed its leverage ratio, primarily with Promontory Interfinancial Network's Insured Cash Sweep ("ICS") program, which had off-balance sheet quarter-end balances of $48 million, $120 million, and $98 million as of June 30, 2017, March 31, 2018, and June 30, 2018. The balances reflect a significant liquidity event experienced by a Bank depositor in February 2018, as well as continued interest on the part of large depositors in the program. These funds may be moved back into the Bank's deposit portfolio at the Bank's discretion, and reciprocal deposits on the Bank's balance sheet as of June 30, 2018 totaled $32 million. There were no reciprocal deposits on the Bank's balance sheet as of June 30, 2017 or March 31, 2018. The average balance of noninterest-bearing demand deposit accounts ("DDAs") increased from $220 million, or 43.3% of total deposits, in the second quarter of 2017 to $245 million, or 46.3% of total deposits, in the first quarter of 2018, and decreased to $242 million, or 45.3% of total deposits, in the second quarter of 2018, consistent with the normal seasonal pattern of the Bank's deposits. The Bank's overall cost of funds decreased from 0.13% in the second quarter of 2018 to 0.12% in the first quarter of 2018 and increased to 0.13% in the second quarter of 2018.

PROVISION FOR CREDIT LOSSES

The provision for credit losses is a charge against current earnings in an amount determined by management to be necessary to maintain the allowance for loan losses at a level sufficient to absorb management's estimate of probable incurred credit losses inherent in the loan portfolio as of the balance sheet date in light of losses historically incurred by the Bank and adjusted for qualitative factors associated with the loan portfolio.

For the six-month period ended June 30, 2018, the Bank recorded a provision for loan losses of $20 thousand, compared to a provision of $25 thousand in the six-month period ended June 30, 2017. The Bank recorded provisions for loan losses of $25 thousand in the second quarter of 2017, $20 thousand in the first quarter of 2018, and no provision in the second quarter of 2018.

The changes in the provision reflect declines in the levels of problem assets, offset by the growth of the portfolio, changes in the mix of loan types within the portfolio and their respective loss histories, as well as management's assessment of the amounts expected to be realized from certain loans identified as impaired. Impaired loans totaled $3.8 million as of June 30, 2018, compared to $5.4 million as of June 30, 2017, and $3.9 million as of March 31, 2018.

As of June 30, 2018, non-performing loans were 0.04% of the total loan portfolio, compared to 0.07% at June 30, 2017 and 0.06% at March 31, 2018. As of June 30, 2018, the allowance for loan losses was 1.35% of outstanding loans, compared to 1.49% as of June 30, 2017 and 1.42% at March 31, 2018, respectively. The Bank recorded net recoveries of $13 thousand in the second quarter of 2018, compared to net recoveries of $8 thousand and $12 thousand in the second quarter of 2017 and the first quarter of 2018, respectively.

NON-INTEREST INCOME

Year-to-date non-interest income increased $479 thousand, or 95.9%, from $499 thousand in the six-month period ended June 30, 2017 to $978 thousand in the six-month period ended June 30, 2018. Non-interest income recognized in the second quarter of 2018 was $597 thousand, including $65 thousand in gain on sale of Small Business Administration ("SBA") guaranteed loans, compared to $243 thousand in the second quarter of 2017, which included $14 thousand in gain on sale of loans, and $381 thousand in the first quarter of 2018, which included gain on sale of loans of $70 thousand. This represents increases of $354 thousand, or 145.9%, compared to the second quarter of 2017, and an increase of $217 thousand, or 56.9%, compared to the first quarter of 2018.

Management has been actively seeking to increase non-interest income across a range of sources, including account analysis fees, lockbox service fees, and mortgage brokerage fees. On a year-to-date basis, the increase in non-interest income included a 30.0% increase in service charges on deposits, including lockbox and analysis fees, from $110 thousand to $143 thousand; a 57.1% increase in gain on sale of loans, from $86 thousand to $135 thousand; and a 207.4% increase in other income, from $193 thousand to $595 thousand, primarily attributable to greater mortgage brokerage activity and increased participation in the ICS program, for the six-month periods ended June 30, 2017 and 2018, respectively.

NON-INTEREST EXPENSES

Non-interest expenses increased $126 thousand, or 3.3%, to $4.01 million in the second quarter of 2018, compared to $3.88 million for the first quarter of 2018, and increased $488 thousand, or 13.9%, compared to $3.52 million recognized in the second quarter of 2017.

Salaries and benefits increased $382 thousand, or 17.3%, to $2.58 million for the second quarter of 2018, compared to $2.20 million for the second quarter of 2017, and increased $103 thousand, or 4.1%, compared to $2.48 million recognized in the first quarter of 2018. The increase reflects an 8% increase in headcount from 79 employees as of June 30, 2017 to 85 employees as of June 30, 2018, primarily for loan production, loan underwriting, and regulatory compliance personnel. The increase in headcount, together with annual salary increases effective April 1, 2018, drove a $242 thousand, or 14.9%, increase in base salaries from $1.63 million in the second quarter of 2017 to $1.87 million in the second quarter of 2018. Sequentially, base salaries increased $127 thousand, or 7.3%, from $1.74 million in the first quarter of 2018 to $1.87 million in the second quarter. Accruals for stock-based and cash incentive compensation for employees totaled $382 thousand in the second quarter of 2018, an increase of $158 thousand, or 69.9%, compared to $219 thousand in the second quarter of 2017 and an increase of $29 thousand, or 8.3%, compared to $353 thousand in the first quarter of 2018, reflecting the improving performance of the Bank.

The efficiency ratio (non-interest expenses divided by the sum of net interest income before provision for loan losses and non-interest income) was 65.7% for the second quarter of 2018, compared to 71.8% for the second quarter of 2017 and 69.4% for the first quarter of 2018. Annualized non-interest expenses as a percent of average total assets were 2.52%, 2.69%, and 2.72% for the second quarter of 2017, the first quarter of 2018, and the second quarter of 2018, respectively.

PROVISION FOR INCOME TAXES

The Bank's effective book tax rate was 27.8% in the second quarter of 2018, compared to 37.0% for the second quarter of 2017 and 26.6% for the first quarter of 2018. The lower effective rates in the first two quarters of 2018 reflect the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act of 2017's reduction in the Federal corporate income tax rate from 34% to 21%.

About 1st Capital Bank

The Bank's primary target markets are commercial enterprises, professionals, real estate investors, family business entities, and residents along the Central Coast Region of California. The Bank provides a wide range of credit products, including loans under various government programs such as those provided through the U.S. Small Business Administration ("SBA") and the U.S. Department of Agriculture ("USDA"). A full suite of deposit accounts is also furnished, complemented by robust cash management services. The Bank operates full-service branch offices in Monterey, Salinas, King City, and San Luis Obispo. The Bank's corporate offices are located at 150 Main Street, Suite 150, Salinas, California 93901. The Bank's website is www.1stCapital.bank. The main telephone number is 831.264.4000. The primary facsimile number is 831.264.4001.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain of the statements contained herein that are not historical facts are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of and subject to the safe-harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements may contain words or phrases including, but not limited, to: "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "intend," "estimate," "target," "plans," "may increase," "may fluctuate," "may result in," "are projected," and variations of those words and similar expressions. All such forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected. Factors that might cause such a difference include, among other matters, changes in interest rates; economic conditions including inflation and real estate values in California and the Bank's market areas; governmental regulation and legislation; credit quality; competition affecting the Bank's businesses generally; the risk of natural disasters and future catastrophic events including terrorist related incidents and other factors beyond the Bank's control; and other factors. The Bank does not undertake, and specifically disclaims any obligation, to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether to reflect new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by law.

1ST CAPITAL BANK

CONDENSED FINANCIAL DATA

(Unaudited)

(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)

June 30, March 31, December 31, June 30, Financial Condition Data1 2018 2018 2017 2017 Assets Cash and due from banks $ 5,078 $ 11,772 $ 7,727 $ 16,824 Funds held at the Federal Reserve Bank2 45,124 46,920 56,249 32,800 Time deposits at other financial institutions 996 996 1,743 747 Available-for-sale securities, at fair value 71,102 71,300 74,927 74,850 Loans receivable held for sale: 1,000 1,000 - - Loans receivable held for investment: Construction / land (including farmland) 16,866 17,453 16,301 17,005 Residential 1 to 4 units 140,124 140,474 115,340 102,154 Home equity lines of credit 6,655 6,565 8,832 7,776 Multifamily 56,101 54,109 51,983 60,494 Owner occupied commercial real estate 64,048 64,009 67,326 67,169 Investor commercial real estate 128,289 117,896 105,196 102,854 Commercial and industrial 45,051 40,307 51,663 50,527 Other loans 16,956 11,685 11,292 10,848 Total loans 474,090 452,498 427,933 418,827 Allowance for loan losses (6,423 ) (6,410 ) (6,378 ) (6,241 ) Net loans 467,667 446,088 421,555 412,586 Premises and equipment, net 2,239 2,315 2,308 2,343 Bank owned life insurance 7,759 7,706 7,654 7,543 Investment in FHLB3 stock, at cost 3,163 3,163 3,163 3,163 Accrued interest receivable and other assets 5,512 5,535 4,905 6,276 Total assets $ 609,640 $ 596,795 $ 580,231 $ 557,132 Liabilities and shareholders' equity Deposits: Noninterest bearing demand deposits $ 247,247 $ 236,358 $ 261,705 $ 233,488 Interest bearing checking accounts 31,693 39,606 35,082 30,175 Money market deposits 144,069 125,147 107,101 116,739 Savings deposits 117,155 128,659 110,058 111,150 Time deposits 12,717 12,295 12,130 13,212 Total deposits 552,881 542,065 526,076 504,764 Accrued interest payable and other liabilities 2,093 1,839 2,163 2,087 Shareholders' equity 54,666 52,891 51,992 50,281 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 609,640 $ 596,795 $ 580,231 $ 557,132 Shares outstanding 4,706,003 4,697,873 4,686,521 4,428,930 Nominal and tangible book value per share $ 11.62 $ 11.26 $ 11.09 $ 11.35 Ratio of net loans to total deposits 84.59 % 82.29 % 80.13 % 81.74 %

1 = Loans receivable held for investment are presented according to definitions applicable to the regulatory Call Report.

2 = Includes cash letters in the process of collection settled through the Federal Reserve Bank.

3 = Federal Home Loan Bank

1ST CAPITAL BANK

CONDENSED FINANCIAL DATA

(Unaudited)

(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)

Three Months Ended June 30, March 31, December 31, June 30, Operating Results Data 2018 2018 2017 2017 Interest and dividend income Loans $ 5,093 $ 4,769 $ 4,769 $ 4,365 Investment securities 382 367 313 266 Federal Home Loan Bank stock 54 56 56 53 Other 143 174 130 139 Total interest and dividend income 5,672 5,366 5,268 4,823 Interest expense Interest bearing checking 3 4 5 4 Money market deposits 81 72 70 82 Savings deposits 74 70 64 68 Time deposits 14 9 9 10 Total interest expense on deposits 172 155 148 164 Interest expense on borrowings - 3 - - Total interest expense 172 158 148 164 Net interest income 5,500 5,208 5,120 4,659 Provision for loan losses - 20 65 25 Net interest income after provision for loan losses 5,500 5,188 5,055 4,634 Noninterest income Service charges on deposits 72 71 68 58 BOLI dividend income 53 52 55 56 Gain on sale of loans 65 70 82 14 Other 407 188 106 115 Total noninterest income 597 381 311 243

1ST CAPITAL BANK

CONDENSED FINANCIAL DATA

(Unaudited)

(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)

Three Months Ended June 30, March 31, December 31, June 30, 2018 2018 2017 2017 Noninterest expenses Salaries and benefits 2,583 2,481 2,194 2,202 Occupancy 288 290 282 263 Data and item processing 197 196 183 158 Professional services 132 138 168 194 Furniture and equipment 123 126 120 126 Provision for unfunded loan commitments - (6 ) 17 (4 ) Other 683 656 611 580 Total noninterest expenses 4,006 3,881 3,575 3,519 Income before provision for income taxes 2,091 1,688 1,791 1,358 Provision for income taxes 581 449 1,609 503 Net income $ 1,510 $ 1,239 $ 182 $ 855 Common Share Data1 Earnings per common share Basic $ 0.32 $ 0.26 $ 0.04 $ 0.19 Diluted $ 0.31 $ 0.26 $ 0.04 $ 0.19 Weighted average common shares outstanding Basic 4,699,379 4,691,138 4,680,948 4,412,158 Diluted 4,795,170 4,776,021 4,763,936 4,476,055

1 = Earnings per common share and weighted average common shares outstanding have been restated to reflect the effect of the 5% stock dividend declared November 22, 2017 and paid December 15, 2017.

1ST CAPITAL BANK

CONDENSED FINANCIAL DATA

(Unaudited)

(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)

Six Months Ended June 30, June 30, Operating Results Data 2018 2017 Interest and dividend income Loans $ 9,862 $ 8,552 Investment securities 749 512 Federal Home Loan Bank stock 110 123 Other 317 241 Total interest and dividend income 11,038 9,428 Interest expense Interest bearing checking 7 8 Money market deposits 153 160 Savings deposits 144 132 Time deposits 23 18 Total interest expense in deposits 327 318 Interest expense on borrowings 3 - Total interest expense 330 318 Net interest income 10,708 9,110 Provision for loan losses 20 25 Net interest income after provision for loan losses 10,688 9,085 Noninterest income Service charges on deposits 143 110 BOLI dividend income 105 110 Gain on sale of loans 135 86 Other 595 193 Total noninterest income 978 499

1ST CAPITAL BANK

CONDENSED FINANCIAL DATA

(Unaudited)

(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)

Six Months Ended June 30, June 30, 2018 2017 Noninterest expenses Salaries and benefits 5,064 4,393 Occupancy 578 492 Data and item processing 320 293 Professional services 270 318 Furniture and equipment 249 250 Provision for unfunded loan commitments (6 ) 14 Other 1,413 1,167 Total noninterest expenses 7,888 6,927 Income before provision for income taxes 3,778 2,657 Provision for income taxes 1,029 1,015 Net income $ 2,749 $ 1,642 Common Share Data1 Earnings per common share Basic $ 0.59 $ 0.37 Diluted $ 0.58 $ 0.37 Weighted average common shares outstanding Basic 4,695,281 4,384,780 Diluted 4,775,233 4,452,035

1 = Earnings per common share and weighted average common shares outstanding have been restated to reflect the effect of the 5% stock dividend declared November 22, 2017 and paid December 15, 2017.

1ST CAPITAL BANK

CONDENSED FINANCIAL DATA

(Unaudited)

(Dollars in thousands)

June 30, March 31, December 31, June 30, Asset Quality 2018 2018 2017 2017 Loans past due 90 days or more and accruing interest $ - $ - $ - $ - Nonaccrual restructured loans - - - - Other nonaccrual loans 198 252 255 301 Other real estate owned - - - - $ 198 $ 252 $ 255 $ 301 Allowance for loan losses to total loans 1.35 % 1.42 % 1.49 % 1.49 % Allowance for loan losses to nonperforming loans 3,243.94 % 2,543.65 % 2,501.18 % 2,073.42 % Nonaccrual loans to total loans 0.04 % 0.06 % 0.06 % 0.07 % Nonperforming assets to total assets 0.03 % 0.04 % 0.04 % 0.05 % Regulatory Capital and Ratios Common equity tier 1 capital $ 55,240 $ 53,515 $ 52,097 $ 50,533 Tier 1 regulatory capital $ 55,240 $ 53,515 $ 52,097 $ 50,533 Total regulatory capital $ 60,673 $ 58,722 $ 57,161 $ 55,466 Tier 1 leverage ratio 9.35 % 9.14 % 9.14 % 9.03 % Common equity tier 1 risk based capital ratio 12.74 % 12.88 % 12.91 % 12.85 % Tier 1 risk based capital ratio 12.74 % 12.88 % 12.91 % 12.85 % Total risk based capital ratio 14.00 % 14.14 % 14.16 % 14.11 %



