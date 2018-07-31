Prothena Corporation plc: Prothena to Report Second Quarter 2018 Financial Results on August 7

Consistent with past practice, the Company will not be conducting a conference call in conjunction with this financial results release on August 7.
About Prothena
Prothena Corporation plc is a clinical-stage neuroscience company focused on the discovery and development of novel therapies with the potential to fundamentally change the course of progressive, life-threatening diseases. Fueled by its deep scientific understanding built over decades of neuroscience research, Prothena is advancing a pipeline of therapeutic candidates for a number of indications and novel targets including Parkinson's disease and other related synucleinopathiesand follow us on Twitter @ProthenaCorp.
Media & Investor Contact:
Ellen Rose, Head of Communications
650-922-2405, ellen.rose@prothena.com