

BROOKFIELD (dpa-AFX) - Fiserv Inc. (FISV) reported earnings for its second quarter that rose from last year.



The company's profit totaled $251 million, or $0.60 per share. This compares with $221 million, or $0.51 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Excluding items, Fiserv Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $311 million or $0.75 per share for the period.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 2.2% to $1.42 billion from $1.39 billion last year.



Fiserv Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Revenue (Q2): $1.42 Bln vs. $1.39 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $3.02 - $3.15



