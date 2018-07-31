

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Akamai Technologies Inc (AKAM) reported earnings for second quarter that fell from the same period last year.



The company's earnings totaled $43.06 million, or $0.25 per share. This compares with $56.75 million, or $0.33 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Excluding items, Akamai Technologies Inc reported adjusted earnings of $142.93 million or $0.83 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.80 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 9.4% to $662.76 million from $605.83 million last year.



Akamai Technologies Inc earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q2): $142.93 Mln. vs. $107.03 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $0.83 vs. $0.62 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.80 -Revenue (Q2): $662.76 Mln vs. $605.83 Mln last year.



