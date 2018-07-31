The global cell expansion market 2018-2022 is expected to post a CAGR of more than 15% during the forecast period, according to the latest market research report by Technavio

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180731005947/en/

Technavio has published a new market research report on the global cell expansion market from 2018-2022. (Graphic: Business Wire)

A key factor driving the growth of the market is the growing focus on personalized medicine. Healthcare providers and patients are shifting toward a model of preventive healthcare from perspective healthcare. Hence, the development of personalized medicine is becoming increasingly important, which has resulted in an exploration of new therapies for individuals with genetic anomalies.

This market research report on the global cell expansion market 2018-2022 also provides an analysis of the most important trends expected to impact the market outlook during the forecast period. Technavio classifies an emerging trend as a major factor that has the potential to significantly impact the market and contribute to its growth or decline.

This report is available at a USD 1,000 discount for a limited time only: View market snapshot before purchasing

In this report, Technavio highlights the increasing research activities in stem cells as one of the key emerging trends in the global cell expansion market:

Global cell expansion market: Increasing research activities in stem cells

Stem cells are undifferentiated cells that can develop into cells that perform various functions in different parts of the body. Stem cells can divide and make an indefinite number of copies of themselves. So, stem cells can turn into various other types of cells. Thus, they are useful for understanding and treating diseases.

"Stem cells are used for various purposes including growing new cells in a laboratory to replace damaged organs or tissue, correcting parts of organs that do not function properly, testing new drugs for safety and effectiveness, and research the occurrence of diseases and factors leading to the development of cells into cancer cells," says a senior market research analyst at Technavio.

Global cell expansion market: Segmentation analysis

This market research report segments the global cell expansion market by product (consumables and equipment) and geographical regions (APAC, EMEA, and the Americas).

The Americas led the market in 2017 with around 44% of the market share, followed by APAC and EMEA respectively. The dominance of the Americas can be attributed to the shift toward preventive and personalized healthcare and availability of efficient diagnostics procedures in the region.

Looking for more information on this market? Request a free sample report

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report such as the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.

Some of the key topics covered in the report include:

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Market segmentation analysis

Market Sizing

Market sizing

Market size and forecast

Five Forces Analysis

Market Segmentation

Geographical Segmentation

Regional comparison

Key leading countries

Market Drivers

Market Challenges

Market Trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

Competitive scenario

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at media@technavio.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180731005947/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

www.technavio.com