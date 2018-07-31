

BEDFORD (dpa-AFX) - Hologic Inc (HOLX) released a profit for its third quarter that increased from last year.



The company's bottom line came in at $112.9 million, or $0.41 per share. This compares with $59.5 million, or $0.21 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Excluding items, Hologic Inc reported adjusted earnings of $159.1 million or $0.58 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.56 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 2.2% to $824.0 million from $806.1 million last year.



Hologic Inc earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q3): $159.1 Mln. vs. $144.9 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $0.58 vs. $0.50 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.56 -Revenue (Q3): $824.0 Mln vs. $806.1 Mln last year.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX