

VENLO (dpa-AFX) - Qiagen NV (QGEN) announced a profit for its second quarter that advanced from the same period last year.



The company's bottom line came in at $36.8 million, or $0.16 per share. This compares with $14.0 million, or $0.06 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Excluding items, Qiagen NV reported adjusted earnings of $77.2 million or $0.33 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.32 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 8.1% to $377.2 million from $349.0 million last year.



Qiagen NV earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q2): $77.2 Mln. vs. $68.7 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $0.33 vs. $0.30 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.32 -Revenue (Q2): $377.2 Mln vs. $349.0 Mln last year.



