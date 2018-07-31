

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Quality Systems (QSII) released a profit for first quarter that declined from last year.



The company's bottom line totaled $2.65 million, or $0.04 per share. This compares with $3.89 million, or $0.06 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Excluding items, Quality Systems reported adjusted earnings of $12.25 million or $0.19 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.18 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 1.7% to $133.20 million from $130.92 million last year.



Quality Systems earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q1): $12.25 Mln. vs. $10.47 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $0.19 vs. $0.17 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.18 -Revenue (Q1): $133.20 Mln vs. $130.92 Mln last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $0.70 - $0.78 Full year revenue guidance: $532 - $548 Mln



