

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Web.com Group, Inc. (WEB) reported earnings for second quarter that decreased from last year.



The company's bottom line came in at $6.21 million, or $0.13 per share. This compares with $8.05 million, or $0.16 per share, in last year's second quarter.



The company's revenue for the quarter fell 0.0% to $186.69 million from $186.73 million last year.



Web.com Group, Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q2): $6.21 Mln. vs. $8.05 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $0.13 vs. $0.16 last year. -Revenue (Q2): $186.69 Mln vs. $186.73 Mln last year.



