

BEDFORD (dpa-AFX) - Hologic, Inc. (HOLX) increased its full-year 2018 revenue guidance and raised its EPS guidance slightly at the midpoint. Non-GAAP EPS is now expected in the range of $2.24 - $2.26, revised from prior guidance range of $2.22 - $2.27. Revenue is now projected to be in the range of $3.205 billion - $3.220 billion, revised from previous guidance range of $3.18 - $3.21 billion.



Hologic, Inc. also announced that Chief Financial Officer Bob McMahon is leaving the company to become the CFO of Agilent (A). Karleen Oberton, who currently serves as Chief Accounting Officer, has been promoted to CFO, effective immediately.



Separately, Hologic announced it has completed the acquisition of Faxitron Bioptics, a privately-held leader in digital specimen radiography, for approximately $85 million. The acquisition is expected to be roughly neutral to Hologic's non-GAAP earnings per share for the remainder of fiscal 2018 and fiscal 2019, and is expected to be accretive thereafter.



