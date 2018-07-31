

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Newfield Exploration (NFX) released a profit for its second quarter that climbed from last year.



The company's bottom line totaled $119 million, or $0.59 per share. This compares with $98 million, or $0.49 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Excluding items, Newfield Exploration reported adjusted earnings of $189 million or $0.94 per share for the period.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 68.9% to $679 million from $402 million last year.



Newfield Exploration earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q2): $189 Mln. vs. . last year. -Revenue (Q2): $679 Mln vs. $402 Mln last year.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX