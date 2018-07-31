

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Amedisys (AMED) announced earnings for its second quarter that increased from last year.



The company's profit totaled $33.35 million, or $0.98 per share. This compares with $4.46 million, or $0.13 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Excluding items, Amedisys reported adjusted earnings of $34.12 million or $1.00 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.78 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 9.8% to $411.60 million from $374.95 million last year.



Amedisys earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q2): $34.12 Mln. vs. $21.38 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $1.00 vs. $0.62 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.78 -Revenue (Q2): $411.60 Mln vs. $374.95 Mln last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $3.32 to $3.41 Full year revenue guidance: $1.63 - $1.65 Bln



