

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Eversource Energy (ES) revealed a profit for its second quarter that climbed from last year.



The company's profit came in at $242.8 million, or $0.76 per share. This compares with $230.7 million, or $0.72 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.75 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 5.1% to $1.85 billion from $1.76 billion last year.



Eversource Energy earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q2): $242.8 Mln. vs. $230.7 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $0.76 vs. $0.72 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.75 -Revenue (Q2): $1.85 Bln vs. $1.76 Bln last year.



