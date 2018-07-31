

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (CAKE) revealed a profit for second quarter that declined from last year.



The company's earnings came in at $28.35 million, or $0.61 per share. This compares with $38.17 million, or $0.78 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Excluding items, The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated reported adjusted earnings of $30.26 million or $0.65 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.81 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 4.1% to $593.18 million from $569.87 million last year.



The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q2): $30.26 Mln. vs. $38.43 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $0.65 vs. $0.78 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.81 -Revenue (Q2): $593.18 Mln vs. $569.87 Mln last year.



