sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 31.07.2018 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 590 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

60,43 Euro		+0,36
+0,60 %
WKN: 911060 ISIN: US6826801036 Ticker-Symbol: ONK 
Aktie:
Branche
Öl/Gas
Aktienmarkt
S&P 500
1-Jahres-Chart
ONEOK INC Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
ONEOK INC 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
60,45
61,06
22:31
60,30
60,79
22:01
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
ONEOK INC
ONEOK INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
ONEOK INC60,43+0,60 %