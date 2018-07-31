

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - ONEOK Inc. (OKE) revealed earnings for its second quarter that climbed from the same period last year.



The company's earnings came in at $281.0 million, or $0.68 per share. This compares with $71.7 million, or $0.33 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.67 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



ONEOK Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q2): $281.0 Mln. vs. $71.7 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $0.68 vs. $0.33 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.67



