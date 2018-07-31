

EDEN PRAIRIE (dpa-AFX) - C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc. (CHRW) reported a profit for its second quarter that advanced from last year.



The company's profit came in at $159.16 million, or $1.13 per share. This compares with $111.07 million, or $0.78 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.06 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 18.1% to $4.38 billion from $3.71 billion last year.



C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q2): $159.16 Mln. vs. $111.07 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $1.13 vs. $0.78 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $1.06 -Revenue (Q2): $4.38 Bln vs. $3.71 Bln last year.



