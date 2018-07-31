

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Terex Corp. (TEX) revealed a profit for second quarter that fell from the same period last year.



The company's bottom line came in at $57.8 million, or $0.75 per share. This compares with $100.8 million, or $1.04 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Excluding items, Terex Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $97.3 million or $0.98 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.92 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 18.6% to $1.40 billion from $1.18 billion last year.



Terex Corp. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q2): $97.3 Mln. vs. $71.0 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $0.98 vs. $0.51 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.92 -Revenue (Q2): $1.40 Bln vs. $1.18 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $2.80 - $3.00



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX