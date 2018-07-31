

CUPERTINO (dpa-AFX) - Apple Inc. (AAPL) revealed a profit for its third quarter that increased from the same period last year.



The company's bottom line came in at $11.52 billion, or $2.34 per share. This compares with $8.72 billion, or $1.67 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $2.18 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 17.3% to $53.26 billion from $45.41 billion last year.



Apple Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q3): $11.52 Bln. vs. $8.72 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $2.34 vs. $1.67 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $2.18 -Revenue (Q3): $53.26 Bln vs. $45.41 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Next quarter revenue guidance: $60 - $62 Bln



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX