

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - MDU Resources (MDU) reported earnings for its second quarter that increased from the same period last year.



The company's bottom line came in at $43.8 million, or $0.22 per share. This compares with $40.6 million, or $0.21 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.26 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter fell 0.9% to $1.06 billion from $1.07 billion last year.



MDU Resources earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q2): $43.8 Mln. vs. $40.6 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $0.22 vs. $0.21 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.26 -Revenue (Q2): $1.06 Bln vs. $1.07 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $1.25 - $1.45



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX