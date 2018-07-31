

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Quad/Graphics (QUAD) released a profit for its second quarter that climbed from last year.



The company's profit totaled $9.4 million, or $0.18 per share. This compares with $6.7 million, or $0.13 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Excluding items, Quad/Graphics reported adjusted earnings of $12.0 million or $0.23 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.17 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 6.2% to $1.02 billion from $0.96 billion last year.



Quad/Graphics earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q2): $12.0 Mln. vs. $12.2 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $0.23 vs. $0.24 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.17 -Revenue (Q2): $1.02 Bln vs. $0.96 Bln last year.



