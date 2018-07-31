

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - NuVasive, Inc. (NUVA) announced, for 2018, non-GAAP earnings per share is projected in a range of $2.37 to $2.40 compared with the prior expectation of $2.44 to $2.47. Full-year 2018 revenue guidance remains in the range of $1.095 billion to $1.105 billion reflecting reported growth of 6.7% to 7.6%, and growth in the range of 4.7% to 5.7%, exclusive of the SafePassage acquisition.



For the second-quarter, on a non-GAAP basis, the company reported net income of $30.3 million, or $0.58 per share, compared to net income of $23.6 million, or $0.45 per share, prior year. NuVasive reported second quarter total revenue of $281.6 million, an 8.5% increase compared to $259.4 million, last year. On a constant currency basis, second quarter total revenue increased 7.7% compared to the same period last year.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX