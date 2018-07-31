Technavio analysts forecast the global transfection technologies market to grow at a CAGR of almost 9% during the forecast period, according to their latest market research report.

The increased use of dual-reporter essays and co-transfection experiments is one of the major trends being witnessed in the global transfection technologies market 2018-2022. With the rise in biological and pharmaceutical research, there has been a rise in the use of dual-reporter systems due to their advantages over single reporter systems. A dual reporter system allows expression to be normalized for cell number and transfection efficiency. With the use of dual reporter system, it is easy to determine if the effects are due to the treatment of cells or a response from experimental reporter.

According to Technavio analysts, one of the key factors contributing to the growth of the global transfection technologies market is the rising demand for monoclonal antibodies:

Global transfection technologies market: Rising demand for monoclonal antibodies

Monoclonal antibodies are identical immune cells and one of the products in the pharmaceutical industry that is witnessing huge demands. They have an array of applications in the field of biology, diagnostic imaging, medicine, and biochemistry. Some of the medical application areas include sclerosis, cancer, rheumatoid arthritis, cardiovascular diseases, psoriasis, Crohn's disease, and ulcerative colitis.

According to a senior analyst at Technavio for research on life science research tools, "Increase in demand for monoclonal antibodies triggers the need for developing new technologies for production. With the growing prevalence of chronic diseases, among other ailments, there is a high demand for antibiotic treatment."

Global transfection technologies market: Segmentation analysis

The global transfection technologies market research report provides market segmentation by end-user (pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, CROs, and academic and research institutes) and by region (the Americas, EMEA, and APAC). It provides an in-depth analysis of the prominent factors influencing the market, including drivers, opportunities, trends, and industry-specific challenges.

Of the two major end-users, the pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies segment held the largest market share in 2017, contributing to over 44% of the market. This application segment will dominate the global market throughout the forecast period.

The Americas held the largest share of the market in 2017, accounting for close to 46% share. It was followed by EMEA and APAC respectively. North America is a major revenue contributor in the Americas. The growth in the region can be attributed to the rapidly increasing infectious diseases demanding the need of antibiotics and other drugs.

