

TAIPEI (dpa-AFX) - Silicon Motion Technology Corp. (SIMO) released a profit for its second quarter that rose from the same period last year.



The company's profit totaled $30.73 million, or $0.85 per share. This compares with $24.03 million, or $0.67 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Excluding items, Silicon Motion Technology Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $33.19 million or $0.92 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.78 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 4.0% to $138.05 million from $132.73 million last year.



Silicon Motion Technology Corp. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q2): $33.19 Mln. vs. $25.44 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $0.92 vs. $0.71 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.78 -Revenue (Q2): $138.05 Mln vs. $132.73 Mln last year.



