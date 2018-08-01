

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - Baidu.com Inc. (BIDU) released earnings for its second quarter that increased from last year.



The company's bottom line totaled RMB6.40 billion, or RMB18.14 per share. This compares with RMB4.42 billion, or RMB11.31 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Excluding items, Baidu.com Inc. reported adjusted earnings of RMB7.43 billion or RMB21.06 per share for the period.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 24.4% to RMB25.97 billion from RMB20.87 billion last year.



Baidu.com Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q2): RMB7.43 Bln. vs. RMB4.73 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q2): RMB21.06 vs. RMB13.58 last year. -Revenue (Q2): RMB25.97 Bln vs. RMB20.87 Bln last year.



