sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Mittwoch, 01.08.2018 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 590 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

210,01 Euro		-2,09
-0,99 %
WKN: A0F5DE ISIN: US0567521085 Ticker-Symbol: B1C 
Aktie:
Branche
Internet
Aktienmarkt
NASDAQ-100
1-Jahres-Chart
BAIDU INC ADR Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
BAIDU INC ADR 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
212,15
213,86
31.07.
211,47
212,80
31.07.
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
BAIDU INC ADR
BAIDU INC ADR Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
BAIDU INC ADR210,01-0,99 %