

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - New Zealand will on Wednesday release Q2 figures for unemployment, highlighting a busy day for Asia-Pacific economic activity.



The jobless rate is expected to old steady at 4.4 percent, while employment is tipped to rise 3.6 percent - up from 3.1 percent in the three months prior.



Australia will see July numbers for the AIG Performance of Manufacturing Index and the RBA Commodity Price Index. In June, the manufacturing index score was 57.4, while the commodity price index jumped 6.6 percent to a reading of 108.6.



Hong Kong will provide June numbers for retail sales; in May, sales jumped 12.9 percent on year.



Indonesia will release July numbers for consumer prices; in June, inflation was up 0.59 percent on month and 3.12 percent on year.



Thailand will provide July fata for consumer and producer prices. In June, consumer prices were up 2.05 percent on month and 1.4 percent on year, while producer prices advanced 3.2 percent on month and 1.8 percent on year.



South Korea will release July numbers for consumer prices; in June, inflation was down 0.2 percent on month and up 1.5 percent on year.



China will see July results for the manufacturing PMI from Caixin, with forecasts suggesting a score of 50.9 - down from 51.0 in June.



A number of other regional countries will see July results for the manufacturing PMIs from Nikkei, including Indonesia, Japan, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, South Korea, Taiwan, Thailand and Vietnam.



