

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Foods Co., a unit of Kroger, one of the largest supermarket chain in the US, said it will stop accepting Visa cards payments at 21 stores and gas stations in California next month.



The grocery store chain said the decision was made due to Visa's interchange rates. The rate at retailers pay to banks whenever a customer swipes a credit card at the store.



'Visa's rates and fees are among the highest of any credit card brand,' Foods Co. said in a statement, according to Fox Business report. 'The savings will be passed along to Foods Co. customers in the form of low everyday prices on the items shoppers purchase most.'



Bloomberg reports that Kroger is also considering to expand the ban on Visa cards imposed by Foods Co. to the parent company's stores as well. Retailers pay over $90 billion in swipe fees every year.



'It's pretty clear we need to move down this path, and if we have to expand that beyond Foods Co., we're prepared to take that step,' Kroger spokesman Chris Hjelm said to Bloomberg.



