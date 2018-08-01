

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - The China stock market on Tuesday ended the four-day losing streak in which it had fallen almost 40 points or 1.4 percent. The Shanghai Composite Index now rests just above the 2,875-point plateau and it may see additional support on Wednesday.



The global forecast for the Asian markets is upbeat on receding fears of a global trade war. The European and U.S. markets were up and the Asian bourses figure to follow that lead.



The SCI finished modestly higher on Tuesday following gains from the financials, properties and oil companies.



For the day, the index collected 7.35 points or 0.26 percent to finish at 2,876.40 after trading between 2,854.32 and 2,884.68. The Shenzhen Composite Index eased 0.38 points or 0.02 percent to end at 1,576.41.



Among the actives, Gemdale gained 0.55 percent, while Poly Real Estate perked 1.42 percent, China Vanke advanced 0.60 percent, China Minsheng Bank was up 0.50 percent, China Construction Bank collected 0.86 percent, Bank of China added 0.56 percent, Industrial and Commercial Bank of China climbed 1.07 percent, China Merchants Bank shed 0.77 percent, China Life lost 0.80 percent, China Petroleum and Chemical (Sinopec) spiked 2.42 percent, PetroChina jumped 1.84 percent and China Shenhua Energy dipped 0.16 percent.



Stocks showed a strong opening move to the upside on Tuesday and held most of their gains throughout the afternoon. The upward move came on the heels of the notable weakness seen a day earlier.



The Dow rose 108.36 points or 0.43 percent to 25,415.19, the NASDAQ advanced 41.78 points or 0.55 percent to 7,671.79 and the S&P 500 climbed 13.69 points or 0.49 percent to 2,816.29.



The strength followed reports that the U.S. and China are trying to restart talks aimed at averting a full-blown trade war - although a specific timetable, the issues to be discussed and the format for talks aren't finalized.



In economic news, the Commerce Department said personal income and spending both increased in line with estimates in June. Also, the Conference Board noted a modest rebound in consumer confidence in July.



Traders seemed reluctant to make big moves ahead of today's Federal Reserve's money policy announcement. The Fed is widely expected to leave interest rates unchanged, but the accompanying statement is likely to be closely examined for any hints about future rate hikes.



Crude oil prices slipped on Tuesday amid worries about oversupply in the market after a survey showed a sharp hike in crude production by OPEC. Crude oil futures for September ended down $1.37 or almost 2 percent at $68.76 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange.



Closer to home, China will see July results for the manufacturing PMI from Caixin later this morning, with forecasts suggesting a score of 50.9 - down from 51.0 in June.



