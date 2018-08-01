

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Facebook Inc. (FB) said it discovered a new group of accounts that engaged in coordinated political agitation and misinformation efforts ahead of November's midterm elections, in an echo of Russian activities on the platform during the 2016 U.S. presidential campaign.



The social-media giant on Tuesday said it removed 32 Pages and accounts from Facebook and Instagram because they were involved in coordinated inauthentic behavior. This kind of behavior is not allowed on Facebook because the company doesn't want people or organizations creating networks of accounts to mislead others about who they are, or what they're doing.



The pages and accounts-which include such names as 'Aztlan Warriors,' 'Black Elevation' and 'Resisters,' and largely targeted causes on the left-collectively created more than 9,500 posts and were followed by more than 290,000 other Facebook accounts. The accounts also promoted 30 real-world events.



Facebook said it is still in the very early stages of its investigation and doesn't have all the facts - including who may be behind this. But it is sharing what it knows today given the connection between these bad actors and protests that are planned in Washington next week. It will update this post with more details when it has them, or if the facts it has change.



Separately, Facebook announced that all apps using the Facebook Platform APIs would need to go through a more comprehensive review to better protect people's Facebook information - with an August 1 deadline to submit for review for all existing apps. As a result, it is cutting off API access for hundreds of thousands of inactive apps that have not submitted for app review process.



Facebook said, 'We'd encourage apps that are still being used but have not been submitted for app review to do so now. However, to ensure all apps currently in use go through our review process, we will be proactively queueing up apps for review. Where we need more information, developers will have a limited amount of time to respond. If we don't hear back within that timeframe, we will remove the app's access to APIs that require approval. Developers will not lose their API access while their app is in the queue or while we are reviewing it - so long as they comply with our Platform Policies.'



