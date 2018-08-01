

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - The manufacturing sector in China continued to expand in July, albeit at a slower pace, the latest survey from Caixin revealed on Wednesday with a PMI score of 50.8.



That's down from 51.0 in June, although it remains above the boom-or-bust line of 50 that separates expansion from contraction.



Individually, there were slower increases in output and new orders.



New export sales fell at the quickest rate in more than two years, while input costs rose solidly.



