

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - The Japanese stock market is rising on Wednesday following the overnight gains on Wall Street and on a weaker yen amid news that the U.S. and China are trying to restart talks to avoid a full-blown trade war. Upbeat corporate earnings results also boosted investor sentiment.



The benchmark Nikkei 225 Index is adding 113.14 points or 0.50 percent to 22,666.86, off a high of 22,709.82 in early trades. Japanese shares ended on a lackluster note Tuesday.



The major exporters are mostly lower despite a weaker yen. Canon and Mitsubishi Electric are losing almost 1 percent each, while Panasonic is down 3 percent.



Sony is gaining almost 6 percent after reporting a higher first-quarter profit and on its upbeat financial outlook. Shares of Sharp Corp. are also gaining more than 6 percent following a 32 percent increase in the June quarter.



In the auto space, Toyota is rising more than 1 percent and Honda is gaining almost 3 percent. In the banking sector, Mitsubishi UFJ Financial is adding 1 percent and Sumitomo Mitsui Financial is higher by almost 2 percent.



Among oil stocks, Inpex is advancing more than 1 percent and Japan Petroleum is rising more than 2 percent.



Among the market's best performers, JFE Holdings is rising more than 8 percent, Yamato Holdings is gaining almost 7 percent and Kyocera Corp. is higher by more than 6 percent.



On the flip side, Takara Holdings is falling more than 7 percent, Mitsubishi Logistics is losing more than 6 percent and NH Foods is lower by 5 percent.



In the currency market, the U.S. dollar is trading in the upper 111 yen-range on Wednesday.



On Wall Street, stocks closed higher on Tuesday following a report from Bloomberg indicating the U.S. and China are trying to restart talks aimed at averting a full-blown trade war. Traders were also digesting the latest batch of U.S. economic data, including a report from the Commerce Department showing personal income and spending both increased in line with economist estimates in the month of June.



The Dow rose 108.36 points or 0.4 percent to 25,415.19, the Nasdaq advanced 41.78 points or 0.6 percent to 7,671.79 and the S&P 500 climbed 13.69 points or 0.5 percent to 2,816.29.



The major European markets also closed higher on Tuesday. While the German DAX Index inched up by 0.1 percent, the French CAC 40 Index rose by 0.4 percent and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index climbed by 0.6 percent.



Crude oil prices slipped on Tuesday amid worries about oversupply in the market after a survey showed a sharp hike in crude production by OPEC. WTI crude for September ended down $1.37 or almost 2 percent at $68.76 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX