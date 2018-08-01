

AMSTERDAM (dpa-AFX) - MGM Resorts International (MGM) and the National Basketball Association or NBA announced a new multi-year partnership that will make MGM Resorts the official gaming partner of the NBA and WNBA.



MGM noted that the partnership will bring millions of NBA fans and MGM Resorts guests together through a collaboration that will open new and exciting opportunities to engage with each other's world-class brands and products. The partnership is the NBA's first with a sports betting operator in the U.S. and is the first of its kind between MGM Resorts and a major professional sports league.



As part of the partnership, MGM Resorts will use official NBA and WNBA data and branding, on a non-exclusive basis, across MGM Resorts' land-based and digital sports betting offerings throughout the United States.



MGM Resorts and the NBA will also partner on best-in-class practices to protect the integrity of NBA and WNBA games, including anonymized real-time data sharing.



The NBA and MGM Resorts will also work together to create a series of integrations across NBA platforms, including a special digital content series.



MGM Resorts will be promoted across the NBA's digital assets including NBA TV, NBA.com, the NBA App and NBA social media platforms. Additionally, the NBA will be promoted across MGM Resorts' sports betting platforms.



Additionally, MGM Resorts has been the title partner of the MGM Resorts NBA Summer League the last two years.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX