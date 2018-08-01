AI email security solution "Receive GUARD" to provide customized security service for Middle Eastern companies

Protects users against email threats including BEC scams and advanced malware using an AI system with machine learning capability that can assess Arabic emails

SINGAPORE, Aug. 1, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Receive GUARD, an email security solution designed for oil and trade companies who transact using large amounts of money with parties all around the world, has recently been launched in Singapore. Built on an AI-based platform, Receive GUARD is capable of learning from and analyzingArabic-language emails to effectively block business email compromise (BEC) scams and new malware for companies in the Middle East.

With the emergence of BEC scams and new types of ransomware, Global firms and oil companies based in Middle Eastern countries, including the United Arab Emirates, have become major targets of hackers due to the large business transactions they make, highlighting the need for effective email security solutions such as Receive GUARD.

Receive GUARD was introduced as a next-generation email security solution in November 2017 at an information security seminar in Muscat, Oman. It attracted the attention of Middle Eastern companies by demonstrating the capability to learn from and analyse emails.

With its AI-based machine learning capability, Receive GUARD is able to distinguish between hackers and normal users. It was praised as an innovative solution, especially because its AI can identify threats posed by business email compromise (BEC) scams even in the absence of detectable viruses.

In addition, Receive GUARD pre-opens emails attachments and links in a virtual environment to detect any abnormal behavior. When a malicious link is detected, the AI will convert the email text body into an image to enable users to read the email without the risk of unintentionally clicking on these links.

Connectivity Global Pte. Ltd., the Singaporean firm that developed Receive Guard cloud solution which is hosted on Microsoft Azure,held an official launch ceremony on July 12 with Innovix, a Microsoft distributor. The Receive GUARD service is expected to be available in the Middle East within the next few months.

Connectivity Global is a joint venture formed by security experts in Singapore with over 15 years of experience and Kiwontech, a Korean security solution company and a member of the K-ICT Born2Global Centre.

An official of Connectivity Global remarked, "As many companies in the Middle East make large business transactions, they have become the targets of hackers and BEC scams, resulting in substantial financial losses. Receive GUARD will be the solution to their problems." He also added, "We plan to launch Receive Guard in the Middle Eastwithin the next few months."

