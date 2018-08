Seadrill Limited: SDRL - Trading in SDRL R shares

Hamilton, Bermuda, 1 August 2018 - Seadrill Limited ("Seadrill" or the "Company") refers to the announcement dated 26 July 2018 regarding the listing and trading of its shares on the Oslo Stock Exchange ("OSE") under the ticker symbol "SDRL" (ISIN BMG7998G1069).

6,144,077 shares registered in the Norwegian Central Securities Depository (Verdipapirsentralen) (the "VPS") are restricted shares in the U.S., and are subject to a 40 day holding period (from 2 July 2018) during which they cannot be traded in the U.S. These restricted shares may only be traded in accordance with Regulation S, pursuant to registration under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "1933 Act") or pursuant to an available exemption from the registration requirements of the 1933 Act.

These restricted shares are delivered and registered on a separate ISIN USG8000W1130 in the VPS. They will be listed on the OSE under a separate ticker symbol "SDRL R" and not traded under ticker symbol "SDRL" and ISIN BMG7998G1069.

This information is subject of the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act