Feintool International Holding AG / Green light for the takeover of Stanz- und LaserTechnik Jessen GmbH . Processed and transmitted by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

On July 13, 2018 Germany's Federal Cartel Office approved the acquisition of Stanz- und LaserTechnik Jessen GmbH by the Feintool Group. The acquisition contract signed on June 27, 2018 was closed yesterday.

Feintool invests in the growth market of e-mobility

With its acquisition of the German company Stanz- und LaserTechnik Jessen GmbH, Feintool is expanding its strategic areas of business alongside fineblanking and forming by developing the market for electric vehicle components. The newly acquired technical expertise will be expanded first in Europe, and then globally.

With this acquisition, Feintool is pursuing its strategy consistently and creating a further technological pillar at the same time. Thus, Feintool is consolidating its position as an automotive supplier and offering its customers global solutions for electric vehicles too, in addition to hybrid and combustion engines.

Stanz- und LaserTechnik Jessen GmbH in brief

It was back in 1879 that entrepreneur G. Fuhrmann began producing iron and metal goods on the company's current site. The location of Jessen can therefore look back on a long tradition of metalworking. In 1960 the company began specializing in punching electrical sheet parts, and the first stator and rotor sheets were produced.

From 1993 onwards, the company established punch-packing, while in 2008 laser-cutting was introduced as another process for the production of high-precision electrical sheet parts in the thin-sheet segment.

Stanz- und LaserTechnik Jessen GmbH serves customers operating in areas such as automobile production, renewable energies, industrial robots, and transport.

The company now considers itself a specialist supplier of sheets and packages and provides all the services and products relating to electrical sheet parts, starting with pilot production and continuing through all the advisory services required for complex projects, ultimately concluding in series part production.

The site in Jessen employs two-hundred people including six trainees within two factory halls.

Feintool in brief

Feintool is an internationally active technology and market leader in the field of fineblanking as well as a global provider of high-quality and cost-effective fineblanked and formed components. As an innovation driver, Feintool consistently pushes the boundaries of fineblanking and develops smart solutions for its customers' ideas with two possibilities for implementation: on the one hand, the delivery of fineblanking systems and innovative tools and, on the other hand, the complete production of precise fineblanked and formed components in high outputs for demanding industrial applications. Feintool covers the entire process chain. The processes used by Feintool support the trends in the automobile industry. Thus, Feintool is a project and development partner in the field of lightweight construction, module variations, and alternative drive concepts such as hybrid and electric.

The company, founded in 1959 and headquartered in Lyss, Switzerland, has its own production plants and technology centers in Europe, the United States, China, and Japan, so it is always near its customers. Around 2,500 employees and over 80 trainees work worldwide on new solutions and create key advantages for Feintool customers.

Feintool International Holding AG

Industriering 8 - 3250 Lyss

Switzerland

www.feintool.com (http://www.feintool.com/)

Media spokesperson

Karin Labhart

Telephone +41 32 387 51 57

Mobile +41 79 609 22 02

karin.labhart@feintool.com (mailto:karin.labhart@feintool.com)

www.feintool.com (http://www.feintool.com/)

The press release can be downloaded from the following link:

Press Release (PDF) (http://hugin.info/100443/R/2208126/858845.pdf)

